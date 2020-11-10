The results of the 2020 Bihar election are yet to be declared. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance continues to maintain a lead, albeit only slightly. The Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan (Grand) Alliance is slowly catching up to the NDA in what has turned into a tight race and the RJD has surpassed the BJP to become the single-largest party.

Latest trends What are the latest poll trends?

According to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, the BJP and the JD(U), constituents of the NDA, are winning/leading in 72 and 42 seats respectively. The NDA is ahead on 122 seats. The RJD and the Congress, constituents of the MGB alliance, are winning/leading in 77 and 19 seats respectively. The MGB is ahead on 114 seats.

Information Exit polls had favored RJD-led MGB

Notably, most exit polls had predicted either a tight race between the MGB and the NDA, with some favoring the former. Earlier, trends suggested that the BJP-led NDA was in a clear lead, surpassing the majority mark of 122 in the 243-seat Assembly.

Counting Till 5:30 pm, only 2/3rds votes were counted

The Election Commission had said at a press conference earlier on Tuesday that, as of 5:30 pm, 2.7 crore votes (or two-thirds of the total 4.11 crore votes) had been counted. The overall voter turnout in the three-phase election was 57.05%. The process of vote counting is slower this time as the EC had capped the maximum number of voters per booth at 1,000.

If NDA wins, will Nitish Kumar remain CM candidate?

Separately, with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) lagging behind the BJP in the NDA, questions were raised about whether Kumar will remain the CM candidate for the alliance if it emerges victorious. On the subject, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya told NDTV that the party will decide on the issues of government formation and leadership in the evening. Kumar, a three-time CM, has performed poorly this election.

Other developments RJD claims Kumar government is tampering with results