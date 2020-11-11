The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form a government in Bihar and Nitish Kumar will get another term at the Chief Minister's office. The results of the closely-fought elections, declared in the early hours of Wednesday, showed BJP handed over Bihar to Kumar, while his own party JD(U) fared poorly. Meanwhile, RJD's road to victory was spoilt by Congress. Here are all the updates.

Counting Counting of votes continued for nearly 15 hours

Three phases of polls and a bitter campaign later, the counting of votes for the 243-seated Assembly began at 8 am yesterday. The process was arduous, with the Election Commission saying it was taking longer than usual because of a 63% rise in EVMs. By 1:30 pm, merely one crore out of the 4.16 crore votes polled were counted, the EC added.

Results RJD won all 75 seats it contested, JD(U) won 43

As per the polling body, BJP won 74 seats, out of the 110 it contested. Of the 115 seats it fought on, JD(U) won merely 43 seats. BJP allies VIP and HAM won four seats each. In total, NDA bagged 125 seats, three more than the majority number of 122. RJD became the single-largest party by winning all 75 seats where it fought.

Details Every major party performed better than Congress

In terms of vote share as well, RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, performed well. RJD's vote share is 23.03%, the most for any party. BJP's vote share was 19.5%, followed by JD(U)'s 15.4% and Congress' 9.5%. Congress clearly ruined Yadav's CM dreams by winning just 19 of the 70 seats it contested. Impacted by Congress' feeble performance, the mahagathbandhan settled at 110 seats.

Statement The seat-sharing arrangement could have been more rational: CPI(ML)

Political observers believe had RJD not given in to Congress' seat-share demands, it could have been in a better position. CPI(ML), a constituent of the mahagathbandhan, was blunter. Said leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, "I think at least 50 seats for the Left and 50 seats for the Congress would have probably been a more reasonable, fair distribution of seats. That could have possibly affected the results better."

Controversy RJD alleged tampering, EC denied claims

The counting of votes was shrouded in controversy after RJD claimed last evening that it "won" 119 seats, but its candidates were not being given winning certificates due to pressure from CM Kumar. Denying the allegations, EC said everything was in order. The top polling body held a virtual press conference at 1 am saying it was working without coercion of any kind.

Twitter Post EC urged patience during unprecedented press conference

Press Briefing of Election Commission of India. #BiharAssemblyElection2020. https://t.co/bYMdV2Bd6Z — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) November 10, 2020

Dependence BJP's strong performance made up for JD(U)'s poor show

Throughout electioneering, BJP maintained that Kumar will be NDA's CM face, the outcome of the elections, notwithstanding. However, after a dismal performance by JD(U), political corridors are abuzz with speculations that he could be on his way out. BJP emerged as the senior partner in the alliance, for the first time ever, owing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's multiple rallies in the state.

Tweet Poor have relied on NDA's mantra: PM Modi

Even as counting was underway, PM Modi posted congratulatory tweets. "The poor in villages, farmers, laborers, merchants, shopkeepers and every section of Bihar have relied on the NDA's mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas. I again assure every citizen of Bihar that for the balanced development of every person, every region, we will continue to work with full dedication," he tweeted.

Twitter Post This is a PM Modi, CM Kumar's win: Shah

बिहार के हर वर्ग ने फिर एक बार खोखलेवादे, जातिवाद और तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति को सिरे से नकार कर NDA के विकासवाद का परचम लहराया है।



यह हर बिहारवासी की आशाओं और आकांक्षाओं की जीत है...@narendramodi जी और @nitishkumar जी के डबल इंजन विकास की जीत है।@BJP4Bihar के कार्यकर्ताओं को बधाई। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 10, 2020

LJP's take Despite winning just one seat, Chirag Paswan seemed happy