Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a sea of supporters at an event celebrating the victory of the National Democratic Alliance in the recent Bihar Assembly elections and several bypolls. The NDA is led by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. Modi thanked the people for supporting the party and participating in the "festival of democracy." Here's more on what he said.

The event was organized at the BJP's headquarters in Delhi. As the celebrations come in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the huge crowd of party workers that had gathered was repeatedly asked to keep their masks on. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP chief JP Nadda were among those who attended the event.

Modi said, "I want to thank the people of the country, not because they made BJP win the polls across the states, but also because all of us enthusiastically participated in the festival of democracy." He added, "I congratulate every worker of NDA as well as their families for the success of their dedicated work and contribution in the elections," further congratulating Nadda.

