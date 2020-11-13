Last updated on Nov 13, 2020, 01:05 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShalini Ojha
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Twitter photo was removed on Thursday, but has been restored after the micro-blogging admitted there was an "inadvertent error."
"This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder," read Shah's profile earlier.
The account is now fully functional, but the hiccup created quite the flutter on social media.
Here's what happened.
Twitter gives rights to the image to the photographer and not the subject, which explains why Shah's picture was removed.
"In general, the photographer and NOT the subject of a photograph is the actual rights holder of the resulting photograph," read Twitter's policies.
Earlier, the display picture of the official Twitter handle of BCCI was also removed, due to similar reasons.
The gaffe comes at a time when Twitter is already facing the heat for showing Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir, and not Ladakh.
Top sources told TOI that the government has viewed this "error" as a "deliberate attempt to undermine the will of the sovereign of Parliament of India."
A notice has been issued to Twitter as well.
The IT Ministry gave Twitter's global Vice President five days' time to explain the error and asked why legal action must not be taken against the company.
Twitter was told it had "disrespected the territorial integrity of India by showing the incorrect map."
The government intends to initiate legal action, could even suspend Twitter, if it fails to act after current notice, TOI claimed.
"We can file an FIR against Twitter in India under the Criminal Laws Amendment Act, 1961, for tampering with the map of India. There could be a jail of six months under this provision," sources told the daily.
Asked about the controversy that has erupted, a spokesperson said Twitter has responded to the notice, dated November 9.
"As part of our correspondence, [we] shared a comprehensive update with the latest developments regarding the geo-tag issue," the spokesperson said. Reports claimed Twitter is hoping to resolve the issue by November end.
Earlier, Twitter had shown Leh as a part of China.
Love Politics news?
Subscribe to stay updated.