Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Twitter photo was removed on Thursday, but has been restored after the micro-blogging admitted there was an "inadvertent error." "This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder," read Shah's profile earlier. The account is now fully functional, but the hiccup created quite the flutter on social media. Here's what happened.

Rights Photographer, not subject, holds rights to an image: Twitter

Twitter gives rights to the image to the photographer and not the subject, which explains why Shah's picture was removed. "In general, the photographer and NOT the subject of a photograph is the actual rights holder of the resulting photograph," read Twitter's policies. Earlier, the display picture of the official Twitter handle of BCCI was also removed, due to similar reasons.

Details Twitter is facing heat for showing Leh as J&K's territory

The gaffe comes at a time when Twitter is already facing the heat for showing Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir, and not Ladakh. Top sources told TOI that the government has viewed this "error" as a "deliberate attempt to undermine the will of the sovereign of Parliament of India." A notice has been issued to Twitter as well.

Plans Twitter has been put on deadline, faces risk of suspension

The IT Ministry gave Twitter's global Vice President five days' time to explain the error and asked why legal action must not be taken against the company. Twitter was told it had "disrespected the territorial integrity of India by showing the incorrect map." The government intends to initiate legal action, could even suspend Twitter, if it fails to act after current notice, TOI claimed.

Quote An FIR could also be filed against Twitter in India

"We can file an FIR against Twitter in India under the Criminal Laws Amendment Act, 1961, for tampering with the map of India. There could be a jail of six months under this provision," sources told the daily.

Time The issue could be resolved by November end