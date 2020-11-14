Last updated on Nov 14, 2020, 10:10 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShalini Ojha
Riding on election wins of this week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday made big changes, appointing newer faces as state in-charges and revoking power from a few.
The biggest re-shuffle concerned West Bengal, where BJP's social media head Amit Malviya will now assist Kailash Vijayvargiya.
Ram Madhav is no longer the in-charge of any state after Manipur and J&K were taken away.
BJP is looking to unseat the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool government in Bengal, which explains why Malviya has been tagged along with Vijayvargiya.
The bugle for the polls, scheduled for next year, was sounded when Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed those "killing BJP workers."
He made the comment in his victory speech at BJP HQ in Delhi, soon after NDA won Bihar.
Without naming Trinamool, PM Modi declared no one can fulfill their goals by killing BJP workers.
"I need not warn them as people will do this. Polls come and go, win and loss happen but this killing game cannot work in a democracy. This cannot get you votes. They should see the writing on the wall," PM Modi said.
In Bengal's neighboring Bihar, where BJP's striking performance steered NDA to victory, Bhupendra Yadav was made the in-charge. Yadav was also given Gujarat's responsibility.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra will now handle Manipur.
Baijayant Jay Panda was made in-charge of Assam, where polls are due next year.
Home Minister Amit Shah's aide Murlidhar Rao was given the responsibility for Madhya Pradesh.
Separately, Uttar Pradesh's in-charge Radha Mohan Singh was given help — he will now be assisted by Satya Kumar, Sunil Ojha, and Sanjeev Chaurasia.
BJP General Secretary CT Ravi was made the in-charge of Maharashtra, Goa, and Tamil Nadu; Tarun Chugh was made the in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Telangana.
Union Minister V Muralidharan became the in-charge of Andhra Pradesh. Sunil Deodhar was made the co-in-charge.
The top brass made General Secretary Dushyant Gautam the in-charge of Punjab, Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand; Dilip Sakia was given the key post for Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh.
BJP's General Secretary D Purandeshwari was given the responsibility of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
These appointments were announced more than a month after BJP President JP Nadda declared that a new team will overlook national responsibilities.
Love Politics news?
Subscribe to stay updated.