Riding on election wins of this week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday made big changes, appointing newer faces as state in-charges and revoking power from a few. The biggest re-shuffle concerned West Bengal, where BJP's social media head Amit Malviya will now assist Kailash Vijayvargiya. Ram Madhav is no longer the in-charge of any state after Manipur and J&K were taken away.

Bengal polls Bihar done, BJP turns to Bengal

BJP is looking to unseat the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool government in Bengal, which explains why Malviya has been tagged along with Vijayvargiya. The bugle for the polls, scheduled for next year, was sounded when Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed those "killing BJP workers." He made the comment in his victory speech at BJP HQ in Delhi, soon after NDA won Bihar.

Message Killing game won't work: PM Modi said targeting Trinamool

Without naming Trinamool, PM Modi declared no one can fulfill their goals by killing BJP workers. "I need not warn them as people will do this. Polls come and go, win and loss happen but this killing game cannot work in a democracy. This cannot get you votes. They should see the writing on the wall," PM Modi said.

Re-shuffle Baijayant Jay Panda becomes Assam's in-charge, Sambit Patra Manipur's

In Bengal's neighboring Bihar, where BJP's striking performance steered NDA to victory, Bhupendra Yadav was made the in-charge. Yadav was also given Gujarat's responsibility. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra will now handle Manipur. Baijayant Jay Panda was made in-charge of Assam, where polls are due next year. Home Minister Amit Shah's aide Murlidhar Rao was given the responsibility for Madhya Pradesh.

Details CT Ravi given Maharashtra, Goa, and Tamil Nadu's responsibility

Separately, Uttar Pradesh's in-charge Radha Mohan Singh was given help — he will now be assisted by Satya Kumar, Sunil Ojha, and Sanjeev Chaurasia. BJP General Secretary CT Ravi was made the in-charge of Maharashtra, Goa, and Tamil Nadu; Tarun Chugh was made the in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Telangana. Union Minister V Muralidharan became the in-charge of Andhra Pradesh. Sunil Deodhar was made the co-in-charge.

Looking back Earlier, Nadda announced a new team will oversee national affairs