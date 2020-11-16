Following the Congress's abysmal performance in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly Elections and bypolls in the country, senior party leader Kapil Sibal said people don't see the Congress as an "effective alternative" anymore. He said the Congress leadership isn't addressing the problems the party is facing, adding "experienced minds, experienced hands, and those who understand political realities" are needed to revive it. Here's more.

Details Congress knows the problems it is facing, says the leader

The Congress knows the problems it is facing and the answers, too, but is not willing to recognize the same, said Sibal while speaking to The Indian Express. Sibal is one of the 23 party leaders who wrote an unprecedented "dissent letter" to Sonia Gandhi back in August, demanding changes in the organization that resulted in a clash within the Congress.

The letter 'Instead of listening to us, they turned their back'

Sibal said that the Congress members must recognize the party is in decline. On the letter addressed to Gandhi, he said, "Some of us put our pen to paper and said what should be done in the Congress on the road ahead." "Instead of listening to us, they turned their back on us. The results are for all to see," the leader added.

Quote 'It is terrible news'

"People of the country, not just...Bihar but wherever by-elections were held, obviously don't consider the Congress to be an effective alternative. It is terrible news. That is the sorry state of affairs...the Congress is in and that is what we are concerned about," Sibal said.

Introspection What hope do we have for introspection now, asks Sibal Credits:

Further, Sibal said that the time for the Congress party to introspect is now up. "A colleague of mine who is a part of the CWC (Congress Working Committee) said the other day that 'I hope the Congress introspects,'" he said. "If for six years the Congress has not introspected, what hope do we have for introspection now?" he added.

Statement 'We know what is wrong with the Congress'

"We know what is wrong with the Congress. Organizationally, we know what is wrong. We have all the answers," Sibal said. "The Congress itself knows all the answers. But they are not willing to recognize those answers...then the graph will continue to decline...The Congress must be brave and willing to recognize them," the party leader added.

Changes 'Democratic processes must be adopted in constitution of CWC'

Sibal further said the reluctance by the Congress to address all the issues is because the party's highest policy-making body, CWC, is a "nominated body". "Democratic processes must be adopted and embraced, even in the constitution of the CWC, which is reflected in the provisions of the Congress constitution. You don't expect nominated members to start questioning," he said.

Statement I am a Congressman, will remain a Congressman: Sibal

Sibal said the Congress is yet to discuss the Bihar verdict and its bypolls performance, adding, "Maybe they think all is well and that it should be business as usual." "I am a Congressman...will remain a Congressman and hope and pray that Congress provides the alternative to a power structure, which has subverted all the values that the nation stands for," he added.

Quote Constrained to express views publicly, says Sibal