Last updated on Nov 16, 2020, 05:02 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRamya Patelkhana
Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term on Monday.
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan has administered the oath of office and secrecy to the JD (U) president in a ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Patna.
Along with Nitish, 14 other ministers have also reportedly taken oath at the ceremony.
Here's more.
Among those who have been sworn-in along with Nitish are Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi - the two Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar.
Notably, this is for the seventh time that the JD (U) supremo has taken oath as the Chief Minister of the state.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda, among other leaders, are reportedly attending the swearing-in ceremony.
#WATCH: Nitish Kumar takes oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time - his fourth consecutive term. pic.twitter.com/5jcZXabSYw— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020
Love Politics news?
Subscribe to stay updated.