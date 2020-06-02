India has got a new viral app that is all about getting rid of Chinese apps/services. 'Remove China Apps' debuted on May 17, and within just 10 days, the application grew into a complete sensation, topping the charts on the Google Play Store. Now, the question is, why so much hype, and do we really need a tool like this? Let's find out.

App App to detect and delete Chinese apps

Developed by Jaipur-based OneTouch AppLabs, Remove China Apps, as the name suggests, is a dedicated platform to detect and delete apps developed either in China or by Chinese developers. The makers of the app say that it has been developed for 'educational purposes' and they do not force/motivate any user to delete any app. However, the application itself does the exact opposite of that.

Working How it works?

The working of the app is straightforward; you launch it, hit the scan button, and it shows a list of Chinese apps with a button to delete them. There are no adverts or login requirements, but it must be noted that the system is not full proof as it only detects Chinese apps that have been installed manually, not those that came pre-installed.

Popularity Why it is so popular?

Within just two weeks of its launch, Remove China Apps has raked over 10 lakh installs, an average rating of 4.8-stars, a place in Google Play Store's top free apps' chart, and a long line of positive reviews. All of this can be directly attributed to the anti-Chinese sentiments prevailing in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent border dispute with China.

Information 67% Indians hold China responsible for the pandemic

Though there is no evidence that China is directly responsible for the ongoing pandemic, the disease started from the country and for that 67% Indians hold the neighboring nation responsible for the crisis, a recent survey by Takshashila Institution found.

Need But, do you really need to delete Chinese apps?