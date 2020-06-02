Vivo has launched the X50 series of 5G-enabled smartphones. The range includes X50 and X50 Pro mid-range handsets, and an X50 Pro+ flagship model. All three variants come with a punch-hole design, multiple cameras on the rear, high refresh rate AMOLED displays, and support up to 33W fast charging. Notably, the Vivo X50 series will also be launched in India soon.

Phone #1 Vivo X50

The Vivo X50 comes with a punch-hole design, featuring 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and integrated fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a 5G-ready octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Further, the handset packs a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information The Vivo X50 comes with a 48MP quad rear camera

The Vivo X50 houses an AI quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.5) macro lens, a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera, and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) front camera.

Phone #2 Vivo X50 Pro

The Vivo X50 Pro is mostly the same as the X50 except for a curved display and a more capable camera module on the rear. It comes with a 90Hz 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a built-in fingerprint sensor. As for internals, it draws power from a Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, and a 4,315mAh battery.

Information Vivo X50 Pro offers gimbal-style stabilization

The Vivo X50 Pro is equipped with an AI quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) primary sensor with gimbal OIS, an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope lens with 5x zoom, a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera, and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.5) snapper.

Phone #3 Vivo X50 Pro+

The range-topping Vivo X50 Pro+ also bears a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen but with a higher 120Hz refresh rate. Behind the display, it houses the flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Though it isn't confirmed, the handset is believed to offer the same battery and charging speed as the Pro model.

Information Vivo X50 Pro+ offers a 50MP quad rear camera

The quad rear camera setup on the Vivo X50 Pro+ includes a 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/3.0) telephoto lens with 5x optical and up to 60x hybrid zoom, a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera, and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. It gets a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Price and availability Finally, how much do these handsets cost?