Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Samsung has launched the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 in India.
The Galaxy M11 was introduced in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier in March, while the Galaxy M01 comes as a new entrant.
Both the handsets are now available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, as well as Samsung's e-store.
Phone #1
Samsung Galaxy M11: Price starts at Rs. 10,999
The Samsung Galaxy M11 features a punch-hole design with prominent bezels and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It gets a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) TFT display.
It runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 450 chipset, coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of expandable storage.
Information
Samsung Galaxy M11 comes with a 13MP triple rear camera
The Samsung Galaxy M11 houses a triple rear camera comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it comes with an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Phone #2
Samsung Galaxy M01: Costs Rs. 8,999
The Samsung Galaxy M01 offers a waterdrop notched design with a plastic body and a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) TFT screen. It misses out on a fingerprint reader, meaning you will have to rely on a password/pattern for unlocking the device.
The handset draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 439 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Information
Samsung Galaxy M01 has a 13MP dual rear camera
The Samsung Galaxy M01 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens with LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it features a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.