Mitron, the video-sharing app that made headlines as India's answer to TikTok, has been pulled from the Google Play Store. The app debuted in April and became an instant hit due to its unique name and anti-China sentiments prevailing in the country. However, soon, it became evident that Mitron had several issues and that resulted in its removal from the Android app store.

About the app Offering a TikTok-like experience on the surface

Mitron was launched with the promise of offering an 'Indian platform' to create short videos that are lip-synced to movie dialogs and songs, just like TikTok. On the surface, the app looked like its Chinese counterpart and offered an upward/downward scrolling 'Home' feed of videos, a central tab 'to create, edit, and share' clips, and options to access your own profile and 'Discover' videos.

Success 5 million downloads in a month

The idea of an Indian app taking on China's TikTok, which has been criticized for promoting misogynistic content, made Mitron an instant hit. The platform raked over 50 lakh downloads in a month and topped Play Store's free apps charts. Notably, the app's name, which is PM Modi's vocal-for-local call, and the anti-China sentiments further helped the app grow progressively.

Issues Then, problems started surfacing

While drawing more and more users, Mitron started getting caught up in controversies. First, it was revealed that the app was not actually 'Indian' - the promise it was riding on. Its entire source code was purchased from a Pakistani software developing company, Qboxus, for about Rs. 2,500. Essentially, the app was created without making any changes.

Quote Here's what Qboxus CEO Irfan Sheikh said on the matter

"There is no problem with what the developer has done. He paid for the script and used it, which is okay. But, the problem is with people referring to it as an Indian-made app, which is not true because they have not made any changes".

Concerns Security and privacy concerns also cropped up

Along with the issue of Mitron's origin, many also flagged that the app does not have a privacy policy, which could put the user's data into jeopardy. The issue was fixed on May 30, but the policy provided limited information. Additionally, security researchers also noted that Mitron had a vulnerability which could have allowed attackers to take control of accounts on the service.

Action Finally, the app was red-flagged and removed by Google

As these issues came to fore, Google was contacted to provide information on the app and how it ended up on the Play Store despite these privacy-related issues. In response, the internet giant red-flagged the app and suspended it for violating its 'spam and minimum functionality' policy, which requires apps to provide minimum basic functionality without blatantly copying content from other apps.

Quote Here is what Google's policy says

"We don't allow apps that merely provide the same experience as other apps already on Google Play. Apps should provide value to users through the creation of unique content or services." Clearly, Mitron, which copied TikTok, was in violation here.

Recommendation Uninstall Mitron, if not done already