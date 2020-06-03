Remove China Apps, a viral application that promised to delete apps made by Chinese firms, has been removed from the Google Play Store. The action, first reported by TechCrunch, was taken by the internet giant after the app was found violating its 'Deceptive Behavior Policy' for apps. Here is all you need to know about it.

App App to detect and delete Chinese apps

Developed by Jaipur-based OneTouch AppLabs, Remove China Apps served as a dedicated platform to detect and delete apps developed either in China or by Chinese developers. The makers of the app said that it was developed for 'educational purposes' and they do not force/motivate any user to delete any app. However, the application itself does the exact opposite of that.

Success And, it was an instant hit in India

Within just two weeks of its launch, Remove China Apps had over 50 lakh installs, an average rating of 4.8-stars, a place in Google Play Store's top free apps' chart for India, and a long line of positive reviews. All of this was attributed to the anti-China sentiments prevailing in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent border dispute with China.

Working No issues were detected in the app

We tried the app and it had no issues as such. OneTouch AppLabs, which offers app development services for Android and iOS platforms, did not monetize the app with ads. Plus, it did not take any major permissions on the device of the user or forced them to register or sign in for using the detection and deletion service.

Issue So, what went wrong?

Even though the app had no major issue, it was found violating the 'Deceptive Behavior Policy' of Google Play Store, TechCrunch reported. Under this rule, an application listed on the store cannot change settings/features of a phone without the user's permission, "encourage or incentivize users into removing or disabling third-party apps" or "mislead users into removing or disabling third-party apps".

Twitter Post OneTouch AppLabs confirmed the removal on Twitter

Dear Friends,



Google has suspended our #RemoveChinaApps from google play store.

Thank you all for your support in past 2 weeks.

"You Are Awesome"



TIP

Its easy to find the origin of any app by searching on google

by typing

AppName origin country



Stay Tuned !! Stay Safe!! — onetouchapplabs (@onetouchapplabs) June 2, 2020

Praise Evidently, people want the app back

Following the app's removal, people started expressing their dissatisfaction over Google's move. Some claimed it's an act of communism, some said Google is siding with China and acting under its pressure, while others threatened to ditch Google itself. Meanwhile, many other users simply urged the company to bring the much-loved app back to the store.

Workaround You can download APK to continue using Remove China Apps