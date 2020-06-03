As the latest addition to its portfolio of business laptops, Dell has launched the Latitude 9510 in India. The 2-in-1 convertible laptop comes with a 15-inch display, Intel's 10th-generation vPro CPUs, built-in 5G support, 34 hours of battery life, and an AI-based system optimizer. Moreover, it is certified by Intel's Project Athena which ensures industry-leading performance as well as the latest hardware.

Information First, a bit about Project Athena

Announced at Computex 2019, Project Athena is Intel's certification program wherein the company partners with OEMs to ensure that the hardware used on a PC meets or even exceeds certain Key Experience Indicators (KEIs). These indicators include parameters like ultra-fast boot-up time, 16 or more hours of local video playback, fast charge via USB-C, precision touchpad, stylus support, far-field microphones, et al.

Design and display Dell Latitude 9510: At a glance

Debuted at the CES 2020, the Dell Latitude 9510 comes in two variants: a 2-in-1 convertible model and a standard clamshell variant. It sports an aluminum body with a hair-line brushed finish, thin bezels on all sides, and weighs around 1.4kg. Further, it comes with a 15.6-inch LED display with Full-HD resolution while the convertible model gets a touchscreen with Gorilla Glass DX protection.

Details Under the hood

The Latitude 9510 offers 10th-generation Intel Core i7 vPro processor, an optional 5G modem, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. For connectivity, it gets two Type-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-A port, a headphone jack, and a micro-SD card reader. It runs Windows 10 and comes with Dell's Optimizer program.

Information What about the pricing?