OPPO will launch its flagship smartphones, the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro, in India on June 17, an official teaser has revealed. The company has also confirmed that the duo will go on sale via Amazon India. To recall, the handsets were launched in March. They come with a 5G-ready Snapdragon 865 chipset, 120Hz display, as well as 65W fast charging technology.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the teaser

World's #FastestChargeTechnology meets the #PerfectScreenOf2020 with the all new #OPPOFindX2Series #5G! Are you ready to experience a smooth and flawless performance? The #TrueFlagshipExperience is coming soon to India on 17th June.

Know more: https://t.co/chUzY2ya9p pic.twitter.com/Bh3w3Aho9L — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) June 3, 2020

Design and display OPPO Find X2 series: At a glance

Both the OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro come with an edge-to-edge screen with a punch hole cut-out for the front camera. On the rear, they house a triple rear camera setup. Further, the handsets sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an integrated fingerprint scanner, and IP68-rated build quality (IP54 rating on Find X2).

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Find X2 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP periscope telephoto camera. Meanwhile, the vanilla model has a similar camera setup but with a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 13MP telephoto sensor. On the front, both the handsets sport a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Find X2 series is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB of storage. Under the hood, the Pro model packs a 4,260mAh battery while the standard variant has a 4,200mAh battery. Both of them support 65W wired fast charging. For connectivity, these get dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G support, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?