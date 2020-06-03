-
OPPO will launch its flagship smartphones, the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro, in India on June 17, an official teaser has revealed. The company has also confirmed that the duo will go on sale via Amazon India.
To recall, the handsets were launched in March. They come with a 5G-ready Snapdragon 865 chipset, 120Hz display, as well as 65W fast charging technology.
-
Twitter Post
Here's a look at the teaser
-
-
Design and display
OPPO Find X2 series: At a glance
-
Both the OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro come with an edge-to-edge screen with a punch hole cut-out for the front camera. On the rear, they house a triple rear camera setup.
Further, the handsets sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an integrated fingerprint scanner, and IP68-rated build quality (IP54 rating on Find X2).
-
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Find X2 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP periscope telephoto camera.
Meanwhile, the vanilla model has a similar camera setup but with a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 13MP telephoto sensor.
On the front, both the handsets sport a 32MP selfie snapper.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The OPPO Find X2 series is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB of storage.
Under the hood, the Pro model packs a 4,260mAh battery while the standard variant has a 4,200mAh battery. Both of them support 65W wired fast charging.
For connectivity, these get dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G support, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
In European markets, the OPPO Find X2 Pro is priced at €1,199 (approximately Rs. 1,01,350), while the Find X2 costs €999 (roughly Rs. 84,500). However, their pricing details in India will be announced at the June 17 launch event.