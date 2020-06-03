-
In a bid to take on Amazon and Roku, Google is working on a new Android TV-powered content streaming device: the second generation of Chromecast Ultra.
The dongle is being developed with the codename of 'Sabrina', and now, thanks to XDA-Developers, we have a glimpse of what it might look like.
Let's take a peek.
-
Renders
Sabrina renders shared by Android developer
-
While digging into a pre-release firmware shared by a trusted Android developer, the team at XDA unearthed a marketing video showing the Sabrina dongle.
The renders seen in the clip showed that the device looked similar to Chromecast Ultra, although a little more oval than the current circular model.
It appeared in three main colors in the video: Black, Pink, and White.
-
Other elements
What else the clip showed?
-
Along with the dongle, the video gives a partial look at its remote, which appears to come in white (among other colors) with dedicated buttons for triggering Google Assistant and accessing play/pause functions.
Then, there are some screen grabs that show a revamped Android TV experience, which powers the device and focuses more on content rather than individual apps and services.
-
Other details
Plus, you will get 4K HDR content, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
-
Though the exact specifications of the device are unclear, 9to5Google had previously suggested it will have support for 4k HDR content as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
Essentially, it will work pretty much like Amazon's Fire TV Stick, giving you a pre-defined interface with several pre-installed apps to play with.
The original Chromecast-specific audio/video casting features might also remain available on the device.
-
Availability
No word on pricing or availability
-
Google is expected to launch this device in 2020 but the timeline still remains unclear.
As for pricing, there are no specific details but a previous report had suggested that the dongle might retail at around $80 and come under the Nest brand, which Google uses to market its other smart home devices.
Currently, Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra retail at $35 and $69, respectively.