In a bid to take on Amazon and Roku, Google is working on a new Android TV-powered content streaming device: the second generation of Chromecast Ultra. The dongle is being developed with the codename of 'Sabrina', and now, thanks to XDA-Developers, we have a glimpse of what it might look like. Let's take a peek.

Renders Sabrina renders shared by Android developer

While digging into a pre-release firmware shared by a trusted Android developer, the team at XDA unearthed a marketing video showing the Sabrina dongle. The renders seen in the clip showed that the device looked similar to Chromecast Ultra, although a little more oval than the current circular model. It appeared in three main colors in the video: Black, Pink, and White.

Other elements What else the clip showed?

Along with the dongle, the video gives a partial look at its remote, which appears to come in white (among other colors) with dedicated buttons for triggering Google Assistant and accessing play/pause functions. Then, there are some screen grabs that show a revamped Android TV experience, which powers the device and focuses more on content rather than individual apps and services.

Other details Plus, you will get 4K HDR content, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Though the exact specifications of the device are unclear, 9to5Google had previously suggested it will have support for 4k HDR content as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Essentially, it will work pretty much like Amazon's Fire TV Stick, giving you a pre-defined interface with several pre-installed apps to play with. The original Chromecast-specific audio/video casting features might also remain available on the device.

Availability No word on pricing or availability