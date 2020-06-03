Vivo's mid-range smartphones, the Y50 and Y30, will be launched in India next week and will be priced under Rs. 20,000, according to 91mobiles. To recall, the Y50 debuted in Cambodia in April, while Y30 was launched in Malaysia in May. Both the handsets come with a punch-hole design, quad-camera setup on the rear, and pack a hefty 5,000mAh battery.

Pricing Here's a look at the pricing details and launch offers

As per the report, the Vivo Y50 smartphone will carry a price-tag of Rs. 17,990 for the 8GB/128GB model while the Vivo Y30 should cost around Rs. 15,000. The report has also revealed some of the launch offers for the Y50 including a 5% cashback on purchases made via HDFC and ICICI Bank credit cards and no-cost EMI options from Bajaj Finserv.

Phone #1 Vivo Y50: The jack of all trades

The Vivo Y50 sports an edge-to-edge screen with a small punch-hole cut-out at the top left corner and a prominent bottom bezel. The handset gets a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display and houses a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

Information The Vivo Y50 has a 13MP quad rear camera setup

The handset gets a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens with LED flash. On the front, there is a single 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Vivo Y30: The affordable smartphone

The Vivo Y30 has a punch-hole design with a plastic body and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It bears a 6.47-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The handset is powered by a Helio P35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging support.

Information Vivo Y30 also has a 13MP quad rear camera