Due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the sale of smartphones got affected. However, this was a temporary setback as the market has returned in full-swing and several top-notch devices are up for grabs again (the demand has not picked up though). From the versatile OnePlus 7 Pro to the latest Samsung Galaxy S20+, there is something in store for everybody. Here are our best picks.

Phone #1 OnePlus 7 Pro: Price starts at Rs. 42,999

The OnePlus 7 Pro offers a premium glass-metal body with an edge-to-edge screen and a pop-up selfie camera. It has a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB/12GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W WARP Charge support.

Information The OnePlus 7 Pro has a triple rear camera setup

The OnePlus 7 Pro sports a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 48MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with dual-LED flash. On the front, there is a motorized 16MP (f/2.0) pop-up selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Mi 10 5G: Price starts at Rs. 49,999

The Mi 10 has a curved metal-glass body with a punch-hole design. It packs a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, and a 4,780mAh battery with support for 30W wired as well as wireless charging.

Information The Mi 10 has a 108MP primary camera

The Mi 10 has a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with dual-LED dual-tone flash. On the front, there is a single 20MP (f/2.0) snapper.

Phone #3 iPhone Xs Max: Price starts at Rs. 69,900

The iPhone Xs Max comes with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1242x2688 pixels) display with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and 3D touch support. It is also IP68 dust/water-resistant. Under the hood, it packs an A12 Bionic chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB/256GB/512GB of storage, and a 3,174mAh battery. The handset also gets an IR-based Face ID module for secure biometric authentication.

Information The iPhone Xs Max sports a dual-lens rear camera

The iPhone Xs Max has a dual-lens rear camera module with a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and another 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with quad-LED dual-tone flash. On the front, there is a 7MP (f/2.2) shooter.

Phone #4 Samsung Galaxy S20+: Priced at Rs. 77,999

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ comes with an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole design, and is IP68 rated. It houses a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It is fuelled by an Exynos 990 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 9W reverse-wireless charging.

Information The Samsung Galaxy S20+ has a 64MP telephoto camera