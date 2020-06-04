Apple appears to be working on a way to combine its subscription services into a single 'mega bundle'. The plan, first reported in 2018, has been confirmed from the code of iOS 13.5.5 and would let you take advantage of various Apple offerings, including TV and music, at a price lower than normal. Here is all you need to know about it.

References References to services' bundle in iOS 13.5.5

During a teardown of iOS 13.5.5, 9to5Mac discovered references of a "bundle offer" and "bundle subscription" in the code. The files were related to the management system of Apple's own services subscriptions and were not mentioned in the previous versions of the OS. This, combined with previous rumors, led the outlet to suggest that the mega service bundle is definitely on the way.

Details What the bundle could look like?

While the exact plan remains unclear, reports have suggested that the mega bundle of subscription services is likely to include Apple Music, News+, TV+, and perhaps Apple Arcade. The bundle would presumably cost less than what one has to pay separately for the services. Currently, Apple Music comes at $10 per month, while TV+ and News+ subscriptions cost $5/month and $10/month, respectively.

Goal This will boost Apple's services

With this bundle, Apple could lure people into taking the 3-4 services at a discounted price, instead of just one or two at full price. The company has already been pushing its services business with tempting offers like free Apple TV+ for one year on new iPhone/iPad purchases or an affordable 'students' bundle of TV+ and Music. This offering could further drive that effort.

Information Plus, it will tie customers to the ecosystem

Along with driving the growth of less popular Apple services, the bundle might also help Apple create a regular income stream, lock customers in its ecosystem, much like how Amazon has done with Prime subscription involving video, music, and shopping benefits.

Launch Launch timeline still remains unclear