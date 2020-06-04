Chinese tech giant Huawei's sub-brand Honor has launched its Play 4 and Play 4 Pro smartphones. Both the handsets offer a punch-hole design, multiple cameras, and 5G support and mid-tier hardware. The company has also introduced a Play 4 Pro variant with a built-in infrared (IR) sensor to measure body temperature. Notably, this can be a pretty useful feature during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Phone #1 Honor Play 4 Pro: At a glance

The Honor Play 4 Pro sports an edge-to-edge screen with a dual punch-hole cut-out for the front cameras. It bears a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) TFT display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is powered by an octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,200mAh battery which supports 40W fast-charging.

Information The Honor Play 4 Pro has a dual-lens rear camera

The Play 4 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 40MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. The special variant with an additional IR sensor offers an accuracy of 0.1-degree Celsius. On the front, there is a 32MP+8MP dual-lens selfie snapper.

Phone #2 A look at the Honor Play 4

The Honor Play 4 has a punch-hole design and sports a noticeable bottom bezel. It has a 6.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) TFT screen with a side-mounted fingerprint authenticator. Under the hood, it gets an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

Information The Honor Play 4 has a 64MP quad rear camera

The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.89) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) sensor. On the front, it sports a single 16MP snapper for clicking selfies.

Pricing and availability What about the pricing?