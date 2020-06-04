-
Expanding its line-up of mid-premium smartphones, tech giant Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy A31 in India. It arrives a successor to the Galaxy A30 which debuted in India in February last year.
The device has a waterdrop notched display, a quad rear-camera set up, a massive 5,000mAh battery, and mid-tier internals including a MediaTek Helio P65 processor.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy A31: At a glance
The Samsung Galaxy A31 sports an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop notch and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the handset houses a quad-camera setup stacked within a rectangular frame.
The device comes with a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Samsung Galaxy A31 houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera and another 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash.
On the front, there is a single 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
Notably, both the front as well as rear cameras can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The Samsung Galaxy A31 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card).
It runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.
For connectivity, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Pricing
Pricing and launch offers
The Galaxy A31 costs Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. It is currently up for sale on Flipkart, Amazon, Benow, and Samsung India eStore. Some of the official retailers, including Samsung's Opera House, are also selling the handset.
As for the launch offers, buyers can avail EMI options from Samsung Finance, NBFCs, and other banks.