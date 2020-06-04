Expanding its line-up of mid-premium smartphones, tech giant Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy A31 in India. It arrives a successor to the Galaxy A30 which debuted in India in February last year. The device has a waterdrop notched display, a quad rear-camera set up, a massive 5,000mAh battery, and mid-tier internals including a MediaTek Helio P65 processor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A31: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A31 sports an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop notch and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the handset houses a quad-camera setup stacked within a rectangular frame. The device comes with a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A31 houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera and another 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, there is a single 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper. Notably, both the front as well as rear cameras can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A31 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card). It runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. For connectivity, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing Pricing and launch offers