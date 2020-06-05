-
The first live images and specifications of Xiaomi's budget-range smartphone, the Redmi 9, have been leaked on Weibo.
The handset has a design similar to that of the Redmi K30, but the rear cameras are positioned like they are on Redmi Note 8 Pro.
Further, it is also tipped to be powered by an Helio G80 chipset and pack a massive 5,000mAh battery.
Design and display
Redmi 9: At a glance
The Redmi 9 will feature an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out for the front camera. On the rear, it will pack a quad-camera setup along with a fingerprint scanner.
The leaked images also reveal that it will come in Teal/Green and Violet colors. Moreover, the device is expected to sport a 6.53-inch screen with Full-HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Redmi 9 is expected to offer a quad rear-camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and another 2MP depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, a single 5MP selfie snapper is likely to be present.
Internals
Under the hood
According to leaks, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 will be powered by an octa-core Helio G80 chipset, coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12, and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
It should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
What about the pricing?
Though the specifications and design of the Redmi 9 have been leaked, the company is yet to make any official announcement regarding its pricing and availability. Meanwhile, looking at the specifications, it is likely to be priced at around CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 10,600).