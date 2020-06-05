The first live images and specifications of Xiaomi's budget-range smartphone, the Redmi 9, have been leaked on Weibo. The handset has a design similar to that of the Redmi K30, but the rear cameras are positioned like they are on Redmi Note 8 Pro. Further, it is also tipped to be powered by an Helio G80 chipset and pack a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display Redmi 9: At a glance

The Redmi 9 will feature an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out for the front camera. On the rear, it will pack a quad-camera setup along with a fingerprint scanner. The leaked images also reveal that it will come in Teal/Green and Violet colors. Moreover, the device is expected to sport a 6.53-inch screen with Full-HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 9 is expected to offer a quad rear-camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and another 2MP depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, a single 5MP selfie snapper is likely to be present.

Internals Under the hood

According to leaks, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 will be powered by an octa-core Helio G80 chipset, coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12, and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?