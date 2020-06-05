Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 20+ will sport a 108MP ISOCELL Bright HM1 main sensor and laser focus sensor instead of a ToF sensor, noted tipster Ice Universe has claimed. He has also revealed details of the other accompanying sensors, stating that the flagship handset will offer 50x digital zoom instead of the gimmicky 100x Space Zoom capability we saw on the S20 Ultra.

Design and display Galaxy Note 20+: At a glance

As per renders, the Note 20+ is expected to offer a curved glass-metal body with a punch-hole cut-out and an S-Pen slot at the bottom. On the rear, the handset will sport a quad-camera setup - similar to the S20 Ultra. Moreover, it will feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The quad rear camera setup on the Note 20+ is tipped to comprise a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP periscope camera with 50x hybrid zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a laser focus sensor. On the front, it will have a single 40MP selfie snapper. The handset is also expected to support 8K video recording via the rear camera at 24fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will reportedly be powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 chipset, coupled with 12GB/16GB of RAM, and 256GB/512GB of storage. It will run on Android 10, and pack a 4,370mAh battery with 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 9W reverse-wireless charging support. For connectivity, it should support dual-band Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and 5G network.

Information What about the pricing?