Realme's budget-friendly smartphone Narzo 10 will go on sale for the second time in India today. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart and Realme's website starting at 12 pm today. To recall, the handset was launched in the country last month alongside the Narzo 10. It comes with a waterdrop notched design, triple cameras on the back, and entry-level hardware.

Information Pricing and launch offers

The Realme Narzo 10A costs Rs. 8,499. It will go on sale via Flipkart, the Realme India site, and select offline stores in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Kerala. As for launch offers, buyers can avail 10% discount via Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card and 5% cashback on making purchases with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Design and display Realme Narzo 10A: At a glance

The Realme Narzo 10A comes with a splash-resistant plastic body, a waterdrop notched design, and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple rear camera setup and a fingerprint reader. Further, the device gets a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and can be picked up in 'So Blue' and 'So White' color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Narzo 10A features a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/1.8) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, there is a single 5MP (f/2.4) snapper for selfies and video calling. Both the rear and front cameras are capable of shooting Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood