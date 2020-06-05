OPPO is working to expand its portfolio of entry-level and mid-range smartphones in India with the A12, A52, and A11k models. The former two handsets were announced in April this year while the latter will arrive as an all-new affordable offering. Separately, tipster Ishan Agarwal has also revealed the key specifications of the A11k. Here's our roundup.

Phone #1 OPPO A11k

Going by the leaks, the OPPO A11k will feature a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD screen. On the rear, it will house a dual-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the handset is likely to draw power from a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 4,230mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Information OPPO A11k will feature a 13MP dual rear camera

The OPPO A11K will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it will house a 5MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper with AI Beautification feature.

Phone #2 OPPO A12

The OPPO A12 sports a waterdrop notched design with a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD display. On the rear, it features a dual-camera and a physical fingerprint scanner. It boots on Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 and packs a 4,230mAh battery. At the heart, there is a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.

Information OPPO A12 has a 13MP dual rear camera

The OPPO A12 houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone #3 OPPO A52

The OPPO A52 offers an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It gets a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display. Behind the screen, it packs a Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 4GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information OPPO A52 features a 12MP quad rear camera