Mitron, the video-sharing app that shot to fame as 'India's answer to TikTok' before being pulled from Google Play Store, has made an official comeback. The service looks pretty much similar to the version that got removed, but there are some important changes, largely aimed at allaying the privacy concerns people may have in connection to the app. Here is more about it.

App Offering a TikTok-like experience on the surface

Mitron was launched with the promise of offering an 'Indian platform' to create short videos that are lip-synced to movie dialogs and songs, just like TikTok. On the surface, the app looked like its Chinese counterpart and offered an upward/downward scrolling 'Home' feed of videos, a central tab 'to create and share' clips, and options to access your own profile and 'Discover' videos.

Instant growth 5 million downloads in a month

The idea of an Indian app taking on China's TikTok, which has been criticized for promoting misogynistic content, made Mitron an instant hit. The platform raked in 50 lakh+ downloads in a month and topped Play Store's free apps charts. To note, the name 'Mitron', which is PM Modi's vocal-for-local call, and the anti-China sentiments prevailing in the country further helped the app grow.

Problems Soon, various issues started surfacing

As Mitron drew attention, it also became a subject of criticism. First, it was revealed that the app is not actually Indian; its source code was purchased from a Pakistani company and used without any modifications. Then, many security experts raised alarms over the fact that the app did not have a privacy policy, which could put the user's data into jeopardy.

Removal The concerns prompted Google to remove Mitron

In light of the concerns, Google removed Mitron on June 2, citing a violation of policies that require apps to provide minimum basic functionality without blatantly copying content from other apps. However, the internet giant also issued a statement clarifying that it has given Mitron's developer some guidance to help them fix the known issues and resubmit their app for Play Store listing.

Changes Now, the app is back with a slightly tweaked UI

After staying unavailable for three days, Mitron has gone back up on the Play Store. The app, which was updated on June 3, still focuses on letting users create videos but its interface has been tweaked. The 'Discover' and 'Inbox' buttons have been removed from the bottom while remaining ones have been replaced with new icons to make the app look different from TikTok.

Privacy policy Importantly, a well detailed privacy policy is now available

Along with UI changes, Mitron has also updated its privacy policy. The Play Store listing of the app mentions mitron.tv as its official website. If you visit that page, it shows a clear privacy policy that explains what information the Mitron app collects, how it could be used by its promoters, and the rights of the users with respect to their data.

Other issues Bug, other issues also patched