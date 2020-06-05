Samsung has teased the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India, hinting at its imminent launch. The device will be placed alongside the Galaxy Tab S6, which is already up for sale in the country. To recall, the Tab S6 Lite was announced in April and it comes with a Full-HD+ display, S Pen support, and mid-level internals including an Exynos 9611 processor.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the teaser

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: At a glance

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has an aluminum body and features a rectangular screen with proportional bezels on all sides. On the rear, there is a single camera. The tablet comes with a 10.4-inch Full-HD+ (1200x2000 pixels) TFT display with built-in S Pen for taking notes. Further, it is offered in pastel shades of Chiffon Pink, Angora Blue, and Oxford Gray.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite gets an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP snapper at the front for selfies and video calling. Moreover, both the front and rear cameras are capable of recording Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB/128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card). The tablet runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and packs a long-lasting 7,040mAh battery. Connectivity options on the device include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?