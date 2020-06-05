Expanding its range of Android TVs, Nokia has launched the 43-inch model of its Smart TV in India. Like the existing 55-inch variant, this model has also been manufactured by brand-licensee Flipkart. The Nokia Smart TV (43-inch) comes with a 4K LED screen, JBL Audio, Dolby Vision, built-in Chromecast, and Android TV 9.0. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Nokia TV: At a glance

The Nokia Smart TV (43-inch) has ultra-slim bezels on the sides and a thick bezel at the bottom. It comes with a V-shaped chrome pedestal stand. The display is a 43-inch LED panel with a 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 178-degree viewing angle. For audio, the television packs two 12W JBL speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround support.

Internals Under the hood

The Nokia Smart TV (43-inch) is powered by a 2GHz CA53 quad-core chipset, coupled with 2.25GB of RAM, Mali-450 GPU, and 16GB of internal storage. The device runs on Android 9.0 and supports Google Play Store, Google Assistant, and Chromecast. It also offers support for all the popular OTT apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Information It also supports single-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

For connectivity, this Nokia Smart TV comes with support for single-band (2.4GHz) Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. Moreover, it packs three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a digital audio output, an analog audio input, and an RF connectivity input.

Pricing Pricing and launch offers