Huawei sub-brand Honor has launched its Honor 8S (2020) smartphone in the UK. The budget-friendly handset is identical to last year's Honor 8S, except that it packs more RAM and storage. However, the most interesting highlight of the new Honor 8S is that it runs on Android 9 with support for Google Mobile Services. Here are more details.

Design and display Honor 8S: At a glance

As expected from an entry-level smartphone, the Honor 8S has a plastic frame, thick bezels, and a U-shaped notched screen. There is no fingerprint scanner on offer, and hence you will have to rely on password/pattern for unlocking the device. The device sports a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen and comes in a single Navy Blue color.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Honor 8S features a single 13MP (f/1.8) rear camera and a 5MP (f/2.2) snapper at the front for clicking selfies and video calling. The rear camera is capable of recording Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Honor 8S is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable via micro-SD card). The handset runs on Android 9-based EMUI 9.0 and packs a 3,020mAh battery. Further, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and 4G network.

Information What about pricing?