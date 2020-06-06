Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has launched its mid-range smartphones, the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro, in its home country. Both the handsets come with OLED screens, a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765G processor, triple rear cameras, and support 65W fast charging technology. They will go on sale in China on June 12 but details about their availability in international markets are unknown as of now.

Design and display OPPO Reno 4, Reno 4 Pro: At a glance

The OPPO Reno 4 comes with an edge-to-edge flat screen with a dual punch-hole design while the Reno 4 Pro gets a single camera cut-out with curved screen edges. The Pro model sports a 90Hz 6.55-inch Full HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen while the vanilla variant has a 60Hz 6.43-inch Full-HD+ display. Notably, both the handsets also sport an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Reno 4 Pro has three rear cameras, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. There is a 32MP selfie snapper at the front. Meanwhile, the vanilla Reno 4 packs a 48MP main sensor, coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP+2MP camera setup at the front.

Internals Under the hood

Both the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The handsets run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2, and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging support. The handsets offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G support, and a Type-C port.

Pricing What about the pricing?