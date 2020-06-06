-
Motorola has launched its latest budget-friendly smartphones, the Moto G Fast and Moto E (2020), in the US.
Like other such offerings, the duo comes with mid-tier hardware, multiple cameras, and HD+ screens. Both the handsets run on Android 10 and include custom features like Moto Display and Moto Actions.
Here are more details.
Phone #1
Moto E (2020): Priced at $150 (approximately Rs. 11,300)
The Moto E (2020) is the seventh-generation model in Motorola's E series. It features a waterdrop notch design with a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Max Vision display and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 632 chipset, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. This handset packs a 3,550mAh battery.
Information
Moto E (2020) sports a 13MP dual rear camera
The Moto E (2020) offers a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.0) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.2) depth lens. For selfies, it sports a 5MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Phone #2
Moto G Fast: Priced at $200 (around Rs. 15,000)
The Moto G Fast is a new model in the Moto G family. It comes with a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It draws power from a Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It also runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery.
Information
Moto G Fast features a 16MP triple rear camera
The Moto G Fast features a triple rear camera setup with a 16MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and 2MP (f/2.2) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.