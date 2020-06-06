-
Xiaomi is expected to launch its budget-range smartphone, the Redmi 9 on June 25. Now, ahead of the launch, the handset has been listed on a Filipino website, revealing its key design, full specifications, and local pricing.
As for the highlights, the Redmi 9 will offer a waterdrop notch design, quad cameras on the rear, and mid-tier internals including a MediaTek Helio G80 processor.
Design and display
Redmi 9 will come with a waterdrop notched screen
As per the listing images, the Redmi 9 will feature an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop notch design. On the rear, the textured plastic panel will enclose a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
It will sport a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and will be offered in Grey, Purple, and Green color options.
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Redmi 9 will feature a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it will house an 8MP selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
According to the listing, the Redmi 9 will draw power from an octa-core Helio G80 processor, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will pack a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
Further, it is expected to offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Finally, how much does it cost?
On the Filipino website, the Redmi 9 is listed at PHP 6,990 (Rs. 10,600) for the 3GB/32GB variant while the 4GB/64GB model carries a price-tag of PHP 7,490 (Rs. 11,400). However, official details about the pricing and availability will be announced on June 25.