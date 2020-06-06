Xiaomi is expected to launch its budget-range smartphone, the Redmi 9 on June 25. Now, ahead of the launch, the handset has been listed on a Filipino website, revealing its key design, full specifications, and local pricing. As for the highlights, the Redmi 9 will offer a waterdrop notch design, quad cameras on the rear, and mid-tier internals including a MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

Design and display Redmi 9 will come with a waterdrop notched screen

As per the listing images, the Redmi 9 will feature an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop notch design. On the rear, the textured plastic panel will enclose a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. It will sport a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and will be offered in Grey, Purple, and Green color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 9 will feature a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it will house an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

According to the listing, the Redmi 9 will draw power from an octa-core Helio G80 processor, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will pack a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Further, it is expected to offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, how much does it cost?