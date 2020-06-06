Last updated on Jun 06 2020, 11:55 pm
Hi,
Written byYANTRA (Bot)
Samsung could unveil its Galaxy Note 20-series and Fold 2 on August 5, according to Korean publication The Dong-a Ilbo.
The Note 20 line-up is said to include a regular Note 20, Note 20+, and a range-topping Ultra variant. At present, details about the trio remain scarce but a couple of recent leaks have revealed the design and camera details of the Plus model.
The Note 20+ is expected to come with a curved glass-metal body, a punch-hole cut-out for the front camera, and will have an S-Pen slot at the bottom. On the rear, the handset will sport a quad-camera setup stacked within a rectangular frame.
Moreover, it is tipped to feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner.
As per a recent leak, the quad rear-camera setup on the Note 20+ will include a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP periscope lens with 50x hybrid zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a laser focus sensor. On the front, there will be a single 40MP snapper for clicking selfies.
The device is likely to support 8K video recording at 24fps.
The Galaxy Note 20+ will draw power from an octa-core Exynos 990 chipset, coupled with 12GB/16GB of RAM, and 256GB/512GB of storage.
Under the hood, it is likely to run on Android 10, and pack a 4,370mAh battery with 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 9W reverse wireless charging support.
For connectivity, it should support dual-band Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and 5G.
Separately, the Galaxy Fold 2 is tipped to retain the design of the Galaxy Fold but sport a taller secondary display. An under-display camera and ultra-thin glass protection are also rumored to be present on the premium device.
Further, it is expected to offer a 7.7-inch AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, S Pen, six cameras in total, and 5G support.
The pricing and availability details of the Galaxy Note 20 series will be announced at the launch event but we expect the range to start at $1,000 (roughly Rs. 75,500).
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Fold 2 will carry a price-tag of around $1,895 (approximately Rs. 1,44,000). Shipping for the premium device is expected to commence in September.
