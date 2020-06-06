Samsung could unveil its Galaxy Note 20-series and Fold 2 on August 5, according to Korean publication The Dong-a Ilbo. The Note 20 line-up is said to include a regular Note 20, Note 20+, and a range-topping Ultra variant. At present, details about the trio remain scarce but a couple of recent leaks have revealed the design and camera details of the Plus model.

Design and display Galaxy Note 20+: At a glance

The Note 20+ is expected to come with a curved glass-metal body, a punch-hole cut-out for the front camera, and will have an S-Pen slot at the bottom. On the rear, the handset will sport a quad-camera setup stacked within a rectangular frame. Moreover, it is tipped to feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

As per a recent leak, the quad rear-camera setup on the Note 20+ will include a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP periscope lens with 50x hybrid zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a laser focus sensor. On the front, there will be a single 40MP snapper for clicking selfies. The device is likely to support 8K video recording at 24fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy Note 20+ will draw power from an octa-core Exynos 990 chipset, coupled with 12GB/16GB of RAM, and 256GB/512GB of storage. Under the hood, it is likely to run on Android 10, and pack a 4,370mAh battery with 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 9W reverse wireless charging support. For connectivity, it should support dual-band Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and 5G.

Early details What do we know about the Galaxy Fold 2?

Separately, the Galaxy Fold 2 is tipped to retain the design of the Galaxy Fold but sport a taller secondary display. An under-display camera and ultra-thin glass protection are also rumored to be present on the premium device. Further, it is expected to offer a 7.7-inch AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, S Pen, six cameras in total, and 5G support.

Pricing What about the pricing?