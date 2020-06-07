Samsung has started rolling out the latest Android 10-based One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone in India. The new firmware brings features such as Music Share, Quick Share, a Pro video mode within the camera app, night-time Hyperlapse recording, and Single Take, among other additions. Notably, the update also brings the April 2020 Android security patch.

How to download the update?

The update carries the version number G770FXXU2BTD2 and can be downloaded via the Smart Switch software for Windows and Mac. Alternatively, users can also wait for the OTA update to arrive for their handsets. To manually check for the update, go to Settings > Software Update and hit Download and Install if the latest firmware is available for your device.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out for the front camera. On the rear, the handset houses a triple camera module within a rectangular-shaped frame. The device sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The S10 Lite has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and another 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash. On the front, there is a single 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper. The rear camera is capable of recording 4K videos at 30/60fps, while the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

