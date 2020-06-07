With the lockdown now phasing out in India, almost all smartphone makers are gearing up to launch their latest and greatest offerings soon. Over the coming weeks, we will witness the arrival of some really popular names, including the likes of OPPO Find X2 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro+, and POCO F2 Pro. Here's a list of some of the upcoming smartphones.

Phone #1 OPPO Find X2 Pro: To be launched on June 17

OPPO is all set to launch its flagship smartphone, the Find X2 Pro, in India on June 17. The handset features a punch-hole design and a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM, 256GB/512GB of storage, and a 4,260mAh battery, which supports 65W fast-charging.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Find X2 comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/3.0) telephoto lens, and a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Vivo Y50: Expected to launch in India next week

Vivo Y50 is expected to be launched in India next week at a price of Rs. 17,990. The smartphone sports a punch-hole design and a 6.53-inch Full HD+ (1080 X 2400 pixels) LCD screen. It also offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery. Further, it is powered by a Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Information Vivo Y50 comes with a 13MP quad rear camera

The Vivo Y50 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup including a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it sports a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

#3 Vivo X50 Pro+: Expected to launch in June-July period

Vivo India CEO Jerome Chen has confirmed that the newly launched Vivo X50 Pro+ will arrive in India soon. The handset is tipped to offer a 120Hz 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a built-in fingerprint sensor and curved edges. Behind the screen, it carries a flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 4,315mAh battery.

Information Vivo X50 Pro+ features a 50MP quad rear camera

The Vivo X50 Pro+ features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/3.0) telephoto lens, a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera, and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

#4 POCO F2 Pro might debut in India soon

POCO is also expected to launch a new smartphone in India and rumors suggest it is going to be the POCO F2 Pro. The handset features a notch-less design, packing a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen that conceals an optical fingerprint sensor. Further, it is backed by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage.

Information POCO F2 Pro features a quad rear camera