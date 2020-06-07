In urban regions, human activities have dealt a serious blow to the environment. The air gets so polluted that it can become difficult to even breathe, much like what we see in Delhi every year. Now, for a change and a breath of fresh air, a team of scientists has discovered a place with the cleanest air on the planet. Here's more about it.

Region Antarctic Ocean region free from human-caused pollutants

According to climate scientists from Colorado State University, a region of Antarctic or Southern Ocean, which surrounds Antarctica, has air cleaner than any other place on the planet. The region, the team noted, was free from all the pollutants, or aerosols, that are released by human activities around the world and eventually mixed in the atmospheric air.

Discovery The team traveled a lot to discover this region

The team wanted to see how far particles linked to human pollution could reach and decided to sail from Tasmania to the Southern Ocean, measuring the amount pollutants in the air along the way. They assessed the number of particles in the so-called boundary layer, the lower atmospheric air that starts from the ocean's surface, and goes up to lower clouds (6,000+ feet).

Details Bacteria in air used as a diagnostic tool

To find pollutant-free air over the Southern Ocean, the team used atmospheric bacteria as a diagnostic tool. "The aerosols controlling the properties of Southern Ocean clouds are strongly linked to ocean biological processes," the ocean study co-author Thomas Hill said, adding, "Antarctica appears to be isolated from southward dispersal of microorganisms and nutrient deposition from southern continents."

Recommendation Visiting the region is not recommended