Whatever may be the need, chances are a convertible laptop will check most of the boxes for you. These machines support various working modes while offering top-class performance. From Acer's Chromebook Spin 13 to Microsoft's Surface Pro and Lenovo's Flex 5, there are many value-for-money hybrid laptops that you can currently buy in India for under Rs. 1 lakh.

Laptop #1 Microsoft Surface Pro: Priced at Rs. 94,990

The Microsoft Surface Pro has a lightweight and thin design with proportional bezels on all sides. It sports a 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a resolution of 2736x1824 pixels and offers around 13.5 hours of usage on a single charge. At the heart, the hybrid notebook packs a 7th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Laptop #2 Acer Spin 5: Priced at Rs. 98,400

The Acer Spin 5 has a metallic body with thick bezels and features a 13.3-inch Full-HD multi-touch display. It runs on an 8th-generation Intel Core i5-8265U processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. For connectivity, it gets one Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 2.0 port, and an HDMI port. Moreover, it offers a battery life of around 13 hours.

Laptop #3 Lenovo Flex 5: Retails for Rs. 99,500

The Lenovo Flex 5 hybrid laptop has a brushed metal design and weighs 2.86kg. It gets a 15.6-inch Full-HD touch display and a host of ports, including a USB Type-C port and one HDMI port. The device is powered by an 8th-generation Intel Core i5-8250U chipset, paired with 8GB RAM of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Laptop #4 Acer Chromebook Spin 13: Listed at Rs. 99,785