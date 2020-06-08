-
Whatever may be the need, chances are a convertible laptop will check most of the boxes for you. These machines support various working modes while offering top-class performance.
From Acer's Chromebook Spin 13 to Microsoft's Surface Pro and Lenovo's Flex 5, there are many value-for-money hybrid laptops that you can currently buy in India for under Rs. 1 lakh.
-
-
Laptop #1
Microsoft Surface Pro: Priced at Rs. 94,990
-
The Microsoft Surface Pro has a lightweight and thin design with proportional bezels on all sides.
It sports a 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a resolution of 2736x1824 pixels and offers around 13.5 hours of usage on a single charge.
At the heart, the hybrid notebook packs a 7th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.
-
Laptop #2
Acer Spin 5: Priced at Rs. 98,400
-
The Acer Spin 5 has a metallic body with thick bezels and features a 13.3-inch Full-HD multi-touch display. It runs on an 8th-generation Intel Core i5-8265U processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.
For connectivity, it gets one Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 2.0 port, and an HDMI port. Moreover, it offers a battery life of around 13 hours.
-
Laptop #3
Lenovo Flex 5: Retails for Rs. 99,500
-
The Lenovo Flex 5 hybrid laptop has a brushed metal design and weighs 2.86kg. It gets a 15.6-inch Full-HD touch display and a host of ports, including a USB Type-C port and one HDMI port.
The device is powered by an 8th-generation Intel Core i5-8250U chipset, paired with 8GB RAM of RAM and 512GB of storage.
-
Laptop #4
Acer Chromebook Spin 13: Listed at Rs. 99,785
-
The Chromebook Spin 13 gets a premium-looking brushed metallic finish, chiclet-style keyboard, and a multi-touch trackpad.
The Chrome OS-based machine sports a 13.5-inch QHD touchscreen that also supports stylus input.
Under the hood, it packs an 8th-generation Intel Core i5-8250U processor, paired with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage, and a variety of ports as well as connectivity options.