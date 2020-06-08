-
Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme Narzo 10 is all set to go on sale once again in India at 12 pm, on Flipkart and Realme's website.
Notably, the handset is being offered only through flash sales and there is no clarity about its availability via online open sale or offline channels.
To recall, it was launched in the country last month alongside Narzo 10A.
Design and display
Realme Narzo 10: At a glance
The Realme Narzo 10 features a splash-resistant plastic body and a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels at the bottom. On the rear, it gets a quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is available in 'That Green' and 'That White' color options.
Information
Realme Narzo 10 comes with a 48MP quad rear camera
The Realme Narzo 10 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Realme Narzo 10 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
Further, it comes with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Finally, what about the pricing?
The Realme Narzo 10 is available in a solo 4GB/128GB variant which is priced at Rs. 11,999. As for the launch offers, buyers can get Rs. 500 SuperCash on making purchases with MobiKwik on Realme.com