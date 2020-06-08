Apple has patented software technology to let people take group selfies even when they are socially distant from each other. The system has been approved by the US Patent and Trademark Office at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc around the world, forcing people to look for solutions to stay virtually, instead of physically, together. Here is more about it.

In the patent, granted on June 2, Apple envisions a camera software to take 'synthetic group selfies.' Basically, the idea revolves around inviting people for a selfie session, where the software would connect all attendees and arrange them together in the layout of a selfie. Then, they could take the shot together while being in a different city or country at the same time.

While taking the synthetic group selfies, the participants could also add their live-streamed or recorded videos. Plus, once the group shot is taken, they would get the option to edit or reframe it, bring themselves on front or in the center as they wish. Overall, the experience of using this capability would be more like a cross between taking selfies and having a video-conference.

The technical details of the software are unavailable, but it is evident that Apple did not file this in response to the pandemic. The patent was filed all the way back in 2018, which is well before the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. Either way, given the current situation we are in, it will not hurt to see a capability like this on iPhones/iPads.

