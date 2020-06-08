The OnePlus 8 will go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Amazon and the company's website. It was supposed to go on an open sale last month. However, that got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is now being sold through flash sales. The handset offers a 90Hz AMOLED screen, three rear cameras, and a flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Information Pricing and offers

The OnePlus 8 carries a price-tag of Rs. 41,999 for the base-end 6GB/128GB model, which is Amazon exclusive. Meanwhile, the 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB storage variants, are priced at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively. Offers on the handset include an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on purchases made via SBI credit cards, no cost-EMI schemes, and benefits worth Rs. 6,000 for Jio users.

Design and display OnePlus 8: At a glance

The OnePlus 8 sports a glass-metal body with a punch-hole cut-out for the front camera. On the rear, the handset houses a triple camera setup. The handset has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Polar Silver colors.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The handset features a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with dual-LED flash. For selfies, there is a single 16MP (f/2.0) snapper at the front. The rear camera is capable of recording 4K videos at 30/60fps, while the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood