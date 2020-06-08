Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, OPPO has launched the OPPO A12 in India. The handset comes with a waterdrop notch design, dual rear cameras, a physical fingerprint sensor, and an entry-level MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. The company has also offered a bunch of camera modes including an AI Beautification mode, Soloop Smart Video Editor, and Dazzle Color Mode, among others.

Design and display OPPO A12: At a glance

The OPPO A12 offers a plastic frame body, waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it gets a 3D Diamond Blaze Design, a dual-camera module, and a physical fingerprint sensor. Further, the handset sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9, and it is available in Black and Blue color options.

Information OPPO A12 sports a 13MP dual rear camera

The OPPO A12 houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it has a 5MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper. Further, both the front and rear cameras can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A12 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 9-based ColorOS 6.1 and packs a 4,230mAh battery. Further, it comes with support for dual-band WiFi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, VoLTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much does it cost?