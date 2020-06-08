After launching two highly innovative foldable phones - the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip - Samsung appears to be exploring new ideas for the third member of the series. Case in point: A new company patent that shows a smartphone capable of folding in two ways - inwards and outwards - at the same time. Here is all about it.

Patent The dual-folding phone patent

The patent, granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office, shows a tall, weird-looking device with multiple fold points. The top half of the device folds inwards, much like a flip phone, while the bottom half goes outward to the back, LetsGoDigital reported. This changes the size of the device, transforming it from an elongated device to a compact easy-to-hold unit.

Camera Inward fold could also enable a notch-less experience

Along with reducing size, the dual-folding system could also enable a notch-less experience. Basically, by folding the top-end of the device inward, the rear camera could be used as the front-facing shooter, completely eliminating the need of a notch or a selfie camera on the front. However, it's hard to say how comfortable it would be to use a phone folded in two directions.

Availability No details available on the finished device yet

That said, it must be noted that this is just a patent, filed by Samsung Display. The filing does not show any buttons, cameras, or connectors and there is no saying when or if the company will launch a device using this folding system. Notably, Samsung files dozens of patents every year but only a few of them end up as finished products.

Growth Foldable phones are on the rise