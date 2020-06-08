-
Several users of iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max have reported that a green tint appears on the display after they unlock the handset.
The issue reportedly cropped up after they updated their devices to iOS 13.4 and iOS 13.5. In fact, a few iPhone X users have also reported a similar problem.
However, Apple is yet to respond to these complaints.
This is how the green tint screen appears after unlocking
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's recalling the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max
As far as their specifications are concerned, both the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max come with an all-glass body, a wide display notch, and are IP68-rated.
The Max model sports a 6.5-inch (1242x2688 pixels) OLED screen, and the Pro variant packs a smaller 5.8-inch screen with a Full-HD+ (1125x2436 pixels) resolution.
Both the handsets also offer Face ID.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
These handsets sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and another 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera with quad-LED dual-tone flash. On the front, they get a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
Both iPhone 11 Pro models are powered by an A13 Bionic chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
Under the hood, the vanilla model packs a 3,046mAh battery while the Max version has a 3,969mAh battery. Both the handsets support wireless charging.
For connectivity, they come with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a Lightning port.
Information
What about the pricing?
The iPhone 11 Pro costs Rs. 1,06,600 for the entry-level 64GB storage model and goes up to Rs. 1,40,300 for the 512GB version. Meanwhile, the Max version starts at Rs. 1,17,100 for the 64GB model and goes up to Rs. 1,50,800 for the 512GB variant.