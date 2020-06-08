Vivo's budget-friendly handset, the Y50, which went official in Cambodia in April, was launched in India today. The handset offers a punch-hole display, quad rear cameras, and mid-level internals including a Snapdragon 665 chipset. As for availability, it will go on sale via all the leading online as well as offline retail stores starting June 10.

Design and display Vivo Y50: At a glance

The Vivo Y50 packs an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out at the top left corner and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the handset has a quad-camera setup stacked within a rectangular frame and a physical fingerprint scanner. It comes with a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display, and can be purchased in Iris Blue and Pearl White colors.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens with LED flash. There is a single 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper at the front. Moreover, both the front and rear cameras can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y50 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable via microSD card). The handset runs on Android 10-based Funtouch 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with support for connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?