-
As an affordable version of the flagship Tab S6, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India.
It comes equipped with an Exynos 9611 chipset, all-day battery life, a Full-HD+ display, stereo speakers, and a bundled S Pen that you can use to take notes, mark pages, as well as click pictures.
In India, the Tab S6 Lite starts at Rs. 27,999.
-
-
Design and display
Exploring the exteriors
-
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features an aluminum body with a 10.4-inch Full-HD+ (1200x2000 pixels) TFT display surrounded by proportional bezels on all sides.
The device comes in three different colors of Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink, and Oxford Gray along with a color-matched S Pen that connects via Bluetooth and helps in clicking pictures as well as taking notes in an easy manner.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a single rear camera setup with an 8MP sensor and a single 5MP selfie snapper on the front. In terms of video recording, the rear camera as well the front camera support Full-HD videos at 30fps.
-
Internals
What is underneath the screen?
-
The tablet runs on Android 10-based One UI 2 and draws power from an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB.
It packs a 7,040mAh battery that promises a battery life of around 12 hours and offers all the latest connectivity options including VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.
-
Pocket-pinch
Pricing and availability
-
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite costs Rs. 27,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and Rs. 31,999 for the LTE variant. It will go on sale from June 17.
As for the launch offers, those who pre-book the tablet until June 16 will get Galaxy Buds at Rs. 2,999 (MRP: Rs. 11,900) or Tab S6 Lite Book Cover at Rs. 2,500 (MRP: Rs. 4,999).