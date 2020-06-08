As an affordable version of the flagship Tab S6, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India. It comes equipped with an Exynos 9611 chipset, all-day battery life, a Full-HD+ display, stereo speakers, and a bundled S Pen that you can use to take notes, mark pages, as well as click pictures. In India, the Tab S6 Lite starts at Rs. 27,999.

Design and display Exploring the exteriors

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features an aluminum body with a 10.4-inch Full-HD+ (1200x2000 pixels) TFT display surrounded by proportional bezels on all sides. The device comes in three different colors of Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink, and Oxford Gray along with a color-matched S Pen that connects via Bluetooth and helps in clicking pictures as well as taking notes in an easy manner.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a single rear camera setup with an 8MP sensor and a single 5MP selfie snapper on the front. In terms of video recording, the rear camera as well the front camera support Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals What is underneath the screen?

The tablet runs on Android 10-based One UI 2 and draws power from an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB. It packs a 7,040mAh battery that promises a battery life of around 12 hours and offers all the latest connectivity options including VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Pocket-pinch Pricing and availability