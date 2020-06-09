Motorola has unveiled its all-new One Fusion+ smartphone in Europe. The mid-ranger comes with an all-screen design, packing a quad rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 730 chipset, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. It carries a price-tag of €300 and is set to go on sale in the coming days. However, at present, there is no word on the international availability of Fusion+.

Design and display A look at the Moto One Fusion+

The Moto One Fusion+ sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+(1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There is no notch or punch-hole since the front camera has been packed in a pop-up module. The body has a plastic frame that features a fingerprint scanner on the rear and is available in two different shades of Moonlight White and Twilight Blue.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto One Fusion+ is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.2) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. For selfie lovers, the device features a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera. The rear camera supports 4K shooting at 30fps, while the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto One Fusion+ is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 processor that comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (expandable up to 512GB). Running on Android 10, with an Adreno 618 GPU, the handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. In addition, the device offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information Finally, what about pricing?