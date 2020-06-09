Xiaomi's premium mid-range handset, the Redmi Note Pro 9 Max is set to go on sale once again in India. It will be available for purchase on June 10 via Amazon and Mi.com. To recall, the device was launched in March 2020 and it comes with a Snapdragon 720G processor, an in-trend punch-hole design, a 5,020mAh battery, and a 64MP quad rear camera module.

Design and Display Exploring the exterior

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a bezel-less punch-hole display that is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It has an all-glass, splash-proof body with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. As for the display, it offers a 6.67-inch LCD panel with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colors.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The handset features a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP (f/1.9) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfie lovers, the device features a 32MP sensor on the front. Moreover, the rear camera supports 4K recording at 30fps, while the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). Running on Android 10-based MIUI 11, the smartphone packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Connectivity options on the handset include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information The top variant of the device costs Rs. 19,999