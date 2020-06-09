-
As an updated version of the Z5x, Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched the budget-friendly smartphone, Z5x (2020) in its home country.
The model is almost the same as its predecessor except for packing the Snapdragon 712 chipset which is slightly better than the Snapdragon 710 on the older Z5x.
Meanwhile, the details about its global launch have not been revealed till now.
Design and display
Vivo Z5x (2020): At a glance
The Vivo Z5x (2020) features a plastic body and punch-hole design with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it gets a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen that offers an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
Further, it is available in Aurora, Phantom Black, and Symphony color options.
Vivo Z5x (2020) has a 16MP triple rear camera
The Vivo Z5x (2020) houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it comes with a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The Vivo Z5x (2020) draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 712 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
Further, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Finally, what about the price?
As for the pocket-pinch, the Vivo Z5x costs CNY 1,298 (approximately Rs. 13,830) for the entry-level 4GB/64GB model, and CNY 1,398 (around Rs. 14,900) for the mid-end 6GB/128GB variant. The top-end 8GB/128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,598 (roughly Rs. 17,000).