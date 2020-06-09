-
Huawei has launched its budget-friendly smartphone, the Huawei P Smart S in Italy. It is basically a rebadged version of the Huawei Enjoy 10s which was launched in China last year.
The handset features a Kirin 710F chipset, waterdrop OLED display, 4,000mAh battery, and a 48MP triple rear camera setup.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
Huawei P Smart S: At a glance
-
The Huawei P Smart S comes with a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a triple camera module.
The handset offers a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2440 pixels) AMOLED display with a built-in fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
Further, it is available in Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black color options.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Huawei P Smart S is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens along with a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 16MP front-facing camera.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Huawei P Smart S is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
Further, it comes with connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
How much does it cost?
-
The Huawei P Smart S is available in a solo 4GB/128GB configuration and carries a price-tag of €260 (approximately Rs. 22,100). It is currently available for purchase in Italy via the company's official e-store.