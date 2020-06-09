The handset features a Kirin 710F chipset, waterdrop OLED display, 4,000mAh battery, and a 48MP triple rear camera setup.

Huawei has launched its budget-friendly smartphone, the Huawei P Smart S in Italy. It is basically a rebadged version of the Huawei Enjoy 10s which was launched in China last year.

The Huawei P Smart S comes with a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a triple camera module.

The handset offers a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2440 pixels) AMOLED display with a built-in fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Further, it is available in Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black color options.