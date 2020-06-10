Google has been introducing some handy changes in Chrome. The company recently redesigned the settings of the browser to make some controls self-descriptive and others - commonly-used ones - more visible. Now, building on that same effort, it is testing a new autofill interface for the Android version of the browser. Here is what it looks like.

Autofill First, what is autofill?

As many already know, most Google products, including Android, implement an autofill system that automatically suggests usernames-passwords, card details, and addresses saved in your Google account while filling up details in a particular text box. The feature works seamlessly and comes particularly handy while signing up on sites, filling up forms, or adding address details for the home delivery of a specific product.

Chrome's autofill Chrome's autofill system and its working

The autofill capabilities of Chrome work by showing a suggestion pop-up. Essentially, a box appears attached to the text box you are typing in and displays suggestions according to the requirement of the field. Once you pick a suggestion, all other fields are filled with related details stored in your account. So, when you choose your name, other fields automatically fetch your saved address/number.

Change Now, this system is changing, getting a new look

Just recently, the team at 9to5Google discovered that the autofill system of Chrome is changing with a new UI. They noted that instead of displaying an autofill pop-up over the text field, the browser shows suggestions on top of the keyboard, as part of a horizontally scrollable list. It mixes well with the whole material design interface and is quicker to access, as well.

Options Option to autofill details individually

While the original version of autofill for Chrome only showed an option to manage addresses, the new interface displays three main options - payments, addresses, and passwords. You can click on any one of these icons to manage or individually select the information associated with the category. This can help with auto-filling information only for one particular text box, instead of all.

Availability When the new UI will be available?