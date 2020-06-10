Last updated on Jun 10 2020, 12:41 am
Hi,
Written byShubham Sharma
Google has been introducing some handy changes in Chrome.
The company recently redesigned the settings of the browser to make some controls self-descriptive and others - commonly-used ones - more visible.
Now, building on that same effort, it is testing a new autofill interface for the Android version of the browser.
Here is what it looks like.
As many already know, most Google products, including Android, implement an autofill system that automatically suggests usernames-passwords, card details, and addresses saved in your Google account while filling up details in a particular text box.
The feature works seamlessly and comes particularly handy while signing up on sites, filling up forms, or adding address details for the home delivery of a specific product.
The autofill capabilities of Chrome work by showing a suggestion pop-up.
Essentially, a box appears attached to the text box you are typing in and displays suggestions according to the requirement of the field.
Once you pick a suggestion, all other fields are filled with related details stored in your account. So, when you choose your name, other fields automatically fetch your saved address/number.
Just recently, the team at 9to5Google discovered that the autofill system of Chrome is changing with a new UI.
They noted that instead of displaying an autofill pop-up over the text field, the browser shows suggestions on top of the keyboard, as part of a horizontally scrollable list.
It mixes well with the whole material design interface and is quicker to access, as well.
While the original version of autofill for Chrome only showed an option to manage addresses, the new interface displays three main options - payments, addresses, and passwords.
You can click on any one of these icons to manage or individually select the information associated with the category. This can help with auto-filling information only for one particular text box, instead of all.
The new autofill has been spotted in the latest versions of Chrome Dev and Chrome Canary for Android and is expected to be released with the version 85 of the browser.
This build is slated to debut in August, but do not get your hopes up as these are unprecedented times and it would not be surprising to see the company delaying the release.
