Xiaomi's mid-ranger, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, will go on sale once again in India on June 16 at 12pm via Amazon and Mi.com.

As for the highlights, the Note 9 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 720G processor, Full-HD+ display, 48MP quad rear camera, and a 5,020mAh battery.

However, if you are interested in the Max model, it will be up for grabs today.