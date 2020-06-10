-
Xiaomi's mid-ranger, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, will go on sale once again in India on June 16 at 12pm via Amazon and Mi.com.
As for the highlights, the Note 9 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 720G processor, Full-HD+ display, 48MP quad rear camera, and a 5,020mAh battery.
However, if you are interested in the Max model, it will be up for grabs today.
-
-
Design and display
A look at the Redmi Note 9 Pro
-
The Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a bezel-less punch-hole design, packing a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen that offers a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of around 395ppi.
The body has a plastic frame that features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset is available in three shades - Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.
-
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Redmi Note 9 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.5) sensor.
The rear camera supports 4K recording at 30fps, while the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 30/120fps.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
It runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
Furthermore, it comes with connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Costing
Pricing and sale offers
-
As far as the pocket-pinch is concerned, the Redmi Note 9 Pro costs Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/128GB model.
On Amazon, buyers can opt for no-cost EMI offers as well as standard EMI options. Amazon Prime members can also enjoy a flat 5% off through Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card.